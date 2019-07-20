SHORE, Kathleen Rose (nee Willson) 02 March 1920 - 12 July 2019 Born in Portland, Oregon, Katie came to Vancouver Island a few days later. She would spend the rest of her life on the island, except during the Second World War where she was a riveter at a Prince Rupert shipyard. A true "Rosie the Riveter". Predeceased by her husband Frank, brother Richard, sister Victoria and daughter-in-law Maxine. Survived by children David and Susan Shore, Catherine and Jim Tucker, sister Margaret, brother Gerry, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Katie will be remembered for her keen wit, energetic spirit, strong love of family, gardening, reading and writing. She was a woman of strong Anglican faith and will be missed by all. Thanks to the staff at Glengarry Hospital for their kindness and care to her for the past four years as she struggled with Alzheimer's. There will be a service at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, 29 July, at Church of Our Lord, 626 Blanshard St, Victoria, V8W 3G6.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 20 to July 21, 2019