Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen "Ann" Waller. View Sign Obituary





To my husband Richard: Dec. 7th 1963 was the most precious day of my life - the day we were married. I leave you too soon. I met you when I was sixteen years old. Infatuation became love and over the years there was an unbroken bond of unquestionable loyalty, kindness, support and deep respect. I love you and thank you for a treasured partnership.



To my daughters: Ellen in Perth, Ont., Diana in Bergen, Norway, and Gillian in Dartmouth, N.S., I say goodbye. From your births, through teenage years to graduation from university I have been very proud of you and your achievements. Your own families and spouses have given me great happiness. I love you all.



To my grandchildren: Alexander and Rebecca in Norway, and Sam in Dartmouth - I have seen you grow from infants into your teens, and to young adults. I hope you will remember me with fondness. All of you be happy, loyal, kind and truthful and follow your parents' good example for by so doing, you will be wonderful adults. My love goes to you.



To my friends everywhere: You have given me joy in friendship, laughter, and support. I wish you health and happiness.



To those who helped me battle cancer, I say thank you for your support and guidance. I particularly wish to thank Dr. T. Mullen and Dr. Melvin for making my final few years less stressful.



I bid you all adieu. Remember me with laughter and kindness. When you see a beautiful garden or a sleek greyhound, remember me. Love to all.



Ann - wife, mother, nana and friend.



"When I have come to the end of the road, and the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom filled room why cry for a soul set free? Miss me a little but not too long, and not with your head bowed low. Remember the love that we once shared. Miss me - but let me go. For this is a journey we all must take, and each must go alone. It's all part of the master plan, a step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick at heart, go to your friends we know, and bury your sorrows in doing good deeds. Miss me - but let me go."



Ann passed away September 17, 2019 after 35 years of a struggle with cancer. At her request, there will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers or donations to a charity, please consider becoming an organ donor.



On-line condolences may be made at:

Waller-Kathleen "Ann". Born 1941 in North Vancouver, B.C. and grew up and trained as a nurse in Victoria, B.C.To my husband Richard: Dec. 7th 1963 was the most precious day of my life - the day we were married. I leave you too soon. I met you when I was sixteen years old. Infatuation became love and over the years there was an unbroken bond of unquestionable loyalty, kindness, support and deep respect. I love you and thank you for a treasured partnership.To my daughters: Ellen in Perth, Ont., Diana in Bergen, Norway, and Gillian in Dartmouth, N.S., I say goodbye. From your births, through teenage years to graduation from university I have been very proud of you and your achievements. Your own families and spouses have given me great happiness. I love you all.To my grandchildren: Alexander and Rebecca in Norway, and Sam in Dartmouth - I have seen you grow from infants into your teens, and to young adults. I hope you will remember me with fondness. All of you be happy, loyal, kind and truthful and follow your parents' good example for by so doing, you will be wonderful adults. My love goes to you.To my friends everywhere: You have given me joy in friendship, laughter, and support. I wish you health and happiness.To those who helped me battle cancer, I say thank you for your support and guidance. I particularly wish to thank Dr. T. Mullen and Dr. Melvin for making my final few years less stressful.I bid you all adieu. Remember me with laughter and kindness. When you see a beautiful garden or a sleek greyhound, remember me. Love to all.Ann - wife, mother, nana and friend."When I have come to the end of the road, and the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom filled room why cry for a soul set free? Miss me a little but not too long, and not with your head bowed low. Remember the love that we once shared. Miss me - but let me go. For this is a journey we all must take, and each must go alone. It's all part of the master plan, a step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick at heart, go to your friends we know, and bury your sorrows in doing good deeds. Miss me - but let me go."Ann passed away September 17, 2019 after 35 years of a struggle with cancer. At her request, there will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers or donations to a charity, please consider becoming an organ donor.On-line condolences may be made at: www.coleharbourfuneral.com Published in The Times Colonist on Sept. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close