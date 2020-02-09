Kathy passed away peacefully at home on January 27, 2020 in Victoria, BC. She was born August 12, 1959 in Ottawa, ON to her late parents, Wilfred and Dorothea Davis. She is predeceased by her loving husband Ritchie Shaw in 2010. She is survived by her son Keith, daughter Erika, and sisters Sue and Wynn. Kathy was a vibrant light, taken too soon. She will be sadly missed by family, friends and so many others. To offer condolences to the family, please visit First Memorial website.
Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 9, 2020