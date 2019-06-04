Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kaye NELSON. View Sign Obituary

NELSON, Susan Viola Kathleen 'Kaye' nee GAMBLE passed away May 24, 2019 at the age of 96. Kaye was born in Castlereagh, Nova Scotia February 23, 1923. Preceded by her husband Hiram Nelson, granddaughter Elizabeth, 3 sisters and 1 brother. She is survived by her 3 children H. Edgil Nelson (Sharon), Annie Leonard (Chris), Susan Nelson-Oxford (Ivan) 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, 1 brother, and many nieces and nephews.



Family was everything to mom. She instigated the "Wednesday night dinner" tradition about 40 years ago saying it was a way for the family to stay connected as they started their own families. The tradition continued up until her passing. She also kept the "home fires burning" throughout 60 years of marriage. Over the years Kaye was involved in many volunteer activities with the churches, schools and various charities. Kaye was a Brown Owl for Tufts Cove chapter in the 1960s.



She had a dry sense of humour, was an avid bridge and crib player (and any other card game she could convince someone to play) and a skilled knitter. Mom always had music playing when she could. During her final years she loved Music with Maudy on Thursdays at Sunrise. She was also known to have a concern for others safety even in her failing years.



A special thank you to the amazing, caring individuals who helped mom through her final years at Sunrise.



A family only graveside service will be held June 4th with a public memorial to be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.



Mom, you are greatly missed. We love you.

