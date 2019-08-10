KOJDER, Kazimier (Kaz) April 22, 1951 - July 26, 2019 Proud father and outdoorsman. Kaz died suddenly and unexpectedly in the morning in his home. He leaves behind his only son Daniel; partner Cindy; sisters Teresa and Barb; nephews Jordan, Nick and Zach; extended family and numerous friends both local and distant. Please join us in a Celebration of his Life on Sunday, August 18th at The Royal Canadian Legion in Lake Cowichan at 1:00 PM. Condolences can be viewed at https://www.hwwallacecbc.com/obituary/kazimier-kojder/
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2019