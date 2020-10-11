JOZIASSE, Kees (Cornelius) After a long fought battle with cancer, Kees passed away peacefully at his home in Victoria, BC on his own terms with his friend and dog Bella by his side. Brilliant Geophysicist, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, fresh and salt water fisherman, golfer and all round good friend to many in BC, Alberta and Australia. Kees enjoyed a rewarding and active career as a Geophysicist working primarily in Australia and Alberta and exploring and playing at golf courses on any continent he could get on to. An active and long time member of the Royal Colwood Golf Course, Kees enjoyed being one of the 'Legends' team. Kees' passion for fly and salt water fishing gave him a favorite hobby of building rods and studying and developing the ultimate fly design to maximize his catches. He particularly enjoyed fishing in the interior of BC and out of Aguilar House in Bamfield. Kees' active lifestyle benefited his Brittany dogs - first Jonesie and then Bella - in getting out to watch field trials or to the dog park. This last year was the most rewarding for Kees' by going to Brisbane to see Heather, Ross and his 3 grandchildren and to witness his son Scott marry his long-time love, Courtney. Kees leaves his daughter Heather and family in Sydney, Australia; son Scott and family in Brisbane, Australia; his brother Peter and sisters Elaine and Joan in Alberta. Special thanks to friends Roy and the gang at the dog park, the South Island Palliative Care Team nurses, social worker Jenny Spring and particularly to Dr. Trouton for her care and kindness with Kees in his passing. No service by request. A gathering at Kees' favorite fishing and watering hole in Bamfield, BC is anticipated in the spring. Condolences to the family may be sent care of: suenosvictoria@shaw.ca