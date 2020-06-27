van SCHAGEN, Kees September 18, 1948 - June 22, 2020 Kees van Schagen of Victoria, BC, formerly of 100 Mile House, BC passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the age of 71. After several months of declining health fighting cancer, Kees died peacefully with his wife Sue and his loving family by his side. Kees was born in de Hague Netherlands on September 18, 1948, to father Albertus van Schagen and mother Petronella van Schagen (nee Hoeben). The second youngest of five children, they immigrated to Canada in 1957. Kees obtained his journeymen butcher certification, starting at an early age cutting meat in Sidney, BC. He would move on to have a long career with Canada Safeway, moving to Port Alberni, North Vancouver, and 100 Mile house. Raising his family in 100 Mile, his Daughter, Tammy Fraser (Doug) was born in Sidney and his Son Rick (Allison) was born in Port Alberni, both were his pride and joy, and he was the definition of family first and always. Kees relocated to Victoria after leaving 100 Mile House, and met his beloved Sue in 2001, marrying in 2016. Along with Sue, he cherished his sons David Strobbe (David) and Geoff Strobbe (Angel), and all the extended Hutchins family who embraced him immediately. Kees was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Sue, his four children, grandchildren Jessa Coukell, Will, Jaime, Skye Royer (Troy), Taylor Fraser (Kim), great grandchild Tyson Royer, siblings Bill (Irene), Albert (Sharon), Hester Yaworski (predeceased Paul), Nelly and many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. He had a unique and special relationship with all his family and friends, and he will be remembered fondly. The family would like to thank everyone for all the kind words and well wishes. Dad, Opa, Kees, Dutchy, keeser, Uncle Kees - thanks for touching our lives - we will be forever grateful. Rest in Peace People wishing to honour Kees can make donations to the BC Cancer Foundation on his behalf. At his request, there will not be a service. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.