I am very sad to announce that Keith died on Friday, March 20th at the age of 77, in one of his favourite places, his house in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Keith is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Helen; his brother Ron, and family, Ann, Kimberly, Carly, Huw, Alfred and Charlie; and his brother Geoff, and family Dianne, Geoffrey, Jason, Candice, Jenna, Ethan and Cohen, as well as his large, loving extended family. His family in Mexico also mourn his loss, Eduardo, Pilar, Yamileth, Erick and Elias.







A gathering for his many friends and family will be held to celebrate Keith’s love of life when it is warm and sunny in Victoria.

