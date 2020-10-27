Keith was taken from us rather suddenly and unexpectedly in the early hours of October 20th after a brief illness. He passed away peacefully while being held by Joy, his loving wife and companion for over 63 years. He was surrounded by his sons, Steven and Paul, their partners Deborah and Nancy, his two granddaughters, Nichola and Laura with their partners, and his grandson Matthew.



Keith and Joy immigrated with their two sons from England in 1969 in search of a better life for their family. From his service days in the Royal Air Force, to his many years of providing top quality insurance and advisory services to his many clients, Keith was well known for his hard work, outgoing sense of humour, dedication to his friends and family, vivid sweaters and love of life.



He was always a respected, strong and honourable man with an opinion about everything and a passionate sense of justice that he was eager to share with others through his actions and advice whether you asked for it or not. He always ensured to spend time travelling with his family whenever he could, and his family will always be thankful for the memories and many trips they enjoyed together over the years.



There will be no service by his request, but his jokes and memories will be in our hearts and minds forever.



The family appreciates your expressions of sympathy, and sends a big thank you to the staff at the 6th Floor Central North Tower of the Victoria General Hospital for their care and compassion during this most difficult time.



No flowers please, but donations in Keith's honour can be made to the Red Cross, Heart & Stroke Foundation, Cancer Society or your favourite charity.



