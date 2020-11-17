Captain, Royal Canadian Navy, (Ret'd)



Predeceased by his father, Captain Francis Gordon Nesbit and mother Olive, of Newcastle, England.



Keith Nesbit was raised in the UK and Canada, to where his family emigrated in 1951. He attended schools in Oak Bay, B.C. and in 1960 joined the RCN's VENTURE Training Plan. From 1962 he served in Canadian frigates, destroyers and - principally - submarines.



While at port in Honolulu in 1965, Keith met Joan Mullin, and two years later they married in San Francisco. Five children followed, thereafter referred to as, "The Blessings".



In 1975, having passed the Royal Navy's infamous "Perisher" course, he commanded Canada's newest submarine, HMCS Okanagan, and subsequently was Commander, First Canadian Submarine Squadron.



His last tour of duty was at SACLANT HQ in Norfolk, after which he and Joan retired in Virginia Beach. Keith considered his 36 years of service to have been a break in a musical career. Having performed as a jazz/rock pianist-organist in the 1950's, he resumed that career in Hampton Roads. He has since performed in many local venues, in solo and multi-instrument roles. He performed at Norfolk's famed Painted Lady restaurant for 11 years, with Chespeake's Word Alive Christian Center for 18 years, and was accompanist to popular local jazz vocalist Becky Livas.



Keith was grateful for the strength provided by a close-knit, loving family during the five months he had to face the challenges posed by lung cancer. He is survived by his loving wife, Joan, children: K.G., Paul, Barry, Shivonne, and Meghan; grandchildren: Liam, Fiona, Johannah, Seamus, Amelia, Sophia, and Kaela; and daughters-in-law: Stephanie, Christine and Tara. He is also survived by an older sister, Valerie, a younger brother, Rod and his wife, Val, and a brother-in-law, Michael Mullin.



Keith wished to express his sincere thanks for having had the opportunity to serve proudly with so many Canadian and international submariners, and for the wonderful encouragement and support he received from many fine Hampton Roads musicians.



Keith Nesbit is now on Eternal Patrol. Dolphin 60.



