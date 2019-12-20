BENNETT, Keith Kenneth Keith passed away suddenly in Medicine Hat, AB on December 1, 2019 at the age of 71. He was predeceased by his father Reg and daughter Tina. He is survived by his loving wife Leona, son Jason (Lily), mother Hilda, brothers Graham (Ginny), Randy (MaryAnne); grandchildren Jaime, Maxima, Dakota, Harley and An, as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, especially Mark and Ed. Keith was a sign painter (Bennett Signs) and many examples of his craftsmanship can still be seen on buildings in Victoria. Keith will be remembered for his big smile and easy laugh. Donations may be made to either the Diabetes or Heart and Stroke foundations
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019