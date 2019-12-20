Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Kenneth Bennett. View Sign Obituary

BENNETT, Keith Kenneth Keith passed away suddenly in Medicine Hat, AB on December 1, 2019 at the age of 71. He was predeceased by his father Reg and daughter Tina. He is survived by his loving wife Leona, son Jason (Lily), mother Hilda, brothers Graham (Ginny), Randy (MaryAnne); grandchildren Jaime, Maxima, Dakota, Harley and An, as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, especially Mark and Ed. Keith was a sign painter (Bennett Signs) and many examples of his craftsmanship can still be seen on buildings in Victoria. Keith will be remembered for his big smile and easy laugh. Donations may be made to either the Diabetes or Heart and Stroke foundations





BENNETT, Keith Kenneth Keith passed away suddenly in Medicine Hat, AB on December 1, 2019 at the age of 71. He was predeceased by his father Reg and daughter Tina. He is survived by his loving wife Leona, son Jason (Lily), mother Hilda, brothers Graham (Ginny), Randy (MaryAnne); grandchildren Jaime, Maxima, Dakota, Harley and An, as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, especially Mark and Ed. Keith was a sign painter (Bennett Signs) and many examples of his craftsmanship can still be seen on buildings in Victoria. Keith will be remembered for his big smile and easy laugh. Donations may be made to either the Diabetes or Heart and Stroke foundations Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close