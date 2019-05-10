Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Orrin Saddlemyer. View Sign Obituary

SADDLEMYER, Keith Orrin 1930 - 2019 After several years of failing health, Keith died peacefully in Victoria on 6 May with his loved partner Marion Ketcheson beside him. He was born in Prince Albert and raised in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, where he curled and played trombone in a dance band. His education included degrees in law, administration, public administration and economics. He had a distinguished and active career serving in numerous senior positions in provincial and federal governments. While in Saskatchewan Keith was secretary to the provincial cabinet and Deputy Minister of Trade and Commerce. After moving to British Columbia he served as deputy secretary to the BC Treasury Board, and Associate Deputy Minister of Consumer and Corporate Affairs. Keith also worked as a consultant to federal, provincial and territorial governments. As a negotiator with the Prairie Farm Rehabilitation Administration Keith worked on behalf of the federal government to settle controversial land acquisitions required for floodway and irrigation projects. Keith was a longtime innovator in the area of administrative law and his expertise was sought both nationally and internationally. On behalf of the British Columbia government, Keith chaired several administrative tribunals and panels including the advisory panel on the future of Royal Roads University, BC Mushroom Marketing Board, Property Assessment Appeal Board, Human Rights Commission and BC Safety Standards Appeal Board. Within the community Keith served on the boards of the Bastion Theatre Company and the Victoria Conservatory of Music. Keith was predeceased by his wife Jenny, his wife Barbara, brother John, and son Leslie. He is survived and mourned by his partner Marion, daughter Eugenie, sister Ann, sister-in-law Joan, daughter-in-law Theodora, grandsons Justin (Michelle) and Aleksander (Montana), great-granddaughter Nova, niece Mary, numerous cousins across Canada, his travel companion Donna, and many bridge playing companions, colleagues and friends. No service by request. A celebration of his life will take place at the University Club, West Campus Way, Victoria, on Saturday, 15 June, from 5 to 7 pm.





SADDLEMYER, Keith Orrin 1930 - 2019 After several years of failing health, Keith died peacefully in Victoria on 6 May with his loved partner Marion Ketcheson beside him. He was born in Prince Albert and raised in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, where he curled and played trombone in a dance band. His education included degrees in law, administration, public administration and economics. He had a distinguished and active career serving in numerous senior positions in provincial and federal governments. While in Saskatchewan Keith was secretary to the provincial cabinet and Deputy Minister of Trade and Commerce. After moving to British Columbia he served as deputy secretary to the BC Treasury Board, and Associate Deputy Minister of Consumer and Corporate Affairs. Keith also worked as a consultant to federal, provincial and territorial governments. As a negotiator with the Prairie Farm Rehabilitation Administration Keith worked on behalf of the federal government to settle controversial land acquisitions required for floodway and irrigation projects. Keith was a longtime innovator in the area of administrative law and his expertise was sought both nationally and internationally. On behalf of the British Columbia government, Keith chaired several administrative tribunals and panels including the advisory panel on the future of Royal Roads University, BC Mushroom Marketing Board, Property Assessment Appeal Board, Human Rights Commission and BC Safety Standards Appeal Board. Within the community Keith served on the boards of the Bastion Theatre Company and the Victoria Conservatory of Music. Keith was predeceased by his wife Jenny, his wife Barbara, brother John, and son Leslie. He is survived and mourned by his partner Marion, daughter Eugenie, sister Ann, sister-in-law Joan, daughter-in-law Theodora, grandsons Justin (Michelle) and Aleksander (Montana), great-granddaughter Nova, niece Mary, numerous cousins across Canada, his travel companion Donna, and many bridge playing companions, colleagues and friends. No service by request. A celebration of his life will take place at the University Club, West Campus Way, Victoria, on Saturday, 15 June, from 5 to 7 pm. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 10 to May 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close