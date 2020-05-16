SNELLING, Keith Gentle, kind, a great listener and a man of few words. His family always came first. Keith would do anything for his wife, Linda, Daughters Robyn (Jon), Lindsey (Matt) and grandkids, Logan and Hazel. Born in Saskatoon, grew up in Vancouver and moved to Victoria in the 60's. Keith lived a simple life and enjoyed every minute of it until diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia in 2016. After retiring from working 23 years at Mayfair Shopping Centre, he spent his time biking, gardening, cooking (he could make a mean chicken pot pie), some travelling and loved to play golf ~ always chasing the elusive "hole in one". Sincerest thanks to all our friends and relatives that have been so supportive. Our deepest gratitude and appreciation to the Nurses and Care Workers on the South Unit of SPH, and Blanshard East Unit at The Heights where he passed away on Saturday, May 9th. If desired, donations in Keith's memory may be made to Cordova Bay United Church or the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Auxiliary. Celebration of Life on hold for now. You will be forever missed and never forgotten. Love you. To find a man's true character, play golf with him." - P.G. Wodehouse







