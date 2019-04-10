Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Walter Gibson. View Sign

GIBSON, Keith Walter May 17, 1946 - March 31, 2019 The Gibson Family is saddened to announce the passing of our wonderful husband, father grandfather and brother. Son of Tom Gibson and Daphne (nee Guppy) Gibson of Tofino B.C. The youngest of four brothers Kenny, David and Gary. Keith is truly loved and will be greatly missed by his devoted wife Rene Irene Gibson and his children Ronald, Anne-Marie, Rhona, Lisa and Tanya; his grandchildren Ben, Jacob, Lee, Vanessa, Skyler, Levi, Brody, Warren, Cody, Teagan and Keith and great-grandchildren Emma-Lee and Aiden There are not enough words to describe what a devoted husband and a supportive loving father he was. Keith was so proud of his community of Tofino. Always ready to help or give advice on any problem his door was always open his phone was always on. "I love Keith, what a great guy" were the first words people would use describing him. A celebration of life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion, Tofino, B.C May 18th, 2019 1pm to 4pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Tofino Hospital Foundation or Tofino Salmon Enhancement Society.







GIBSON, Keith Walter May 17, 1946 - March 31, 2019 The Gibson Family is saddened to announce the passing of our wonderful husband, father grandfather and brother. Son of Tom Gibson and Daphne (nee Guppy) Gibson of Tofino B.C. The youngest of four brothers Kenny, David and Gary. Keith is truly loved and will be greatly missed by his devoted wife Rene Irene Gibson and his children Ronald, Anne-Marie, Rhona, Lisa and Tanya; his grandchildren Ben, Jacob, Lee, Vanessa, Skyler, Levi, Brody, Warren, Cody, Teagan and Keith and great-grandchildren Emma-Lee and Aiden There are not enough words to describe what a devoted husband and a supportive loving father he was. Keith was so proud of his community of Tofino. Always ready to help or give advice on any problem his door was always open his phone was always on. "I love Keith, what a great guy" were the first words people would use describing him. A celebration of life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion, Tofino, B.C May 18th, 2019 1pm to 4pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Tofino Hospital Foundation or Tofino Salmon Enhancement Society. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close