Kelly J. TUTTLE
With love from all of us. Good night #1 and Rest in Peace.

Published in The Times Colonist from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
September 15, 2020
Kelly was born December 16, 1970 and passed away unexpectedly September 15, 2019. His Mother, Bonnie Monahan of Victoria BC, wishes to express deepest gratitude to all who attended his "standing room only" church service in Seattle, Wa. With gratitude to Pastor Kelly and Pastor Kyle who along with their family provided a heartwarming service and support during our time of sadness and grief. Lovingly, his Wife Sherrie, Mother Bonnie Monahan, Brother Cory Monahan, Sister Tonya Dailyde, son Kalen Tuttle and son Jaden Tuttle and father, Jack Tuttle.
Bonnie
Mother
