LOW, Kelly Pauline July 17, 1960 - March 6, 2020 It is with sadness that the family of Kelly Low announces her passing on March 6, 2020. Kelly will be lovingly remembered by her husband Dario De Paolis, daughter Mikaela, son Giordano and mother Carol (Rum), sisters Cynthia (Bernd), Meagan (Terry) and brother Stephen (Donna), as well as her many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles cousins, extended family and friends. Kelly was predeceased by her father William George Low. Kelly was born in Trois Rivieres, Quebec in 1960 and while still at a very young age, the family moved to the Philippines. Kelly attended John Bosco School (Bislig), Brent International School (Baguio) and the International School (Manila), all in the Philippines. Kelly then returned to Canada where she continued her education and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in French and Spanish languages at the University of Western Ontario (Brescia College). She returned to Spain where she attended at the University of Madrid, on a scholarship and earned her Degree in Religion and Theology. As a world traveller, Kelly visited and taught English as a second language in Italy, Dubai and Japan (Osaka) where she met Dario De Paolis, her husband to be. Upon returning to Victoria, Kelly and Dario opened and operated the "Four Corners Language School", teaching a variety of languages, primarily English. Some time later, after selling their language school business, Kelly, Dario and their young family moved to Italy for a short period. Upon returning to Victoria, Kelly was employed by the government of Canada where she worked until her illness took her. A private family graveside service will be held in Parksville at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Drive Line or Victoria Hospice which would be greatly appreciated. Rest in peace our beloved Kelly.





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020

