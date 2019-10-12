Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kelly Ping Dong. View Sign Obituary

DONG, Kelly Ping Husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. Born on August 10, 1965, Kelly passed away at Saanich Peninsula Hospital surrounded by immediate family and joined our creator on October 4, 2019. Born in Vancouver as the youngest of 4 children to Alfred and Helen Dong, he is survived by his loving wife, Leniza; daughter, Larina and son, Kyle. He was a caring, kind, thoughtful and selfless man and will be greatly missed by all. His battle with cancer was fought bravely. Kelly worked as a CMA for various ministries of the Federal and Provincial governments for over 30 years. Our sincere appreciation to the staff, nurses and doctors at Saanich Peninsula Hospital, Victoria General and BC Cancer Agency. A full Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Friendship Community Church, 7820 Central Saanich Road, Saanichton, BC with Pastor Tim Sawatzky to officiate. A reception will follow. Interment at Royal Oak Cemetery, 4673 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Friendship Community Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at







Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019

