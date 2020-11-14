1/1
Kelly THOMPSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In loving memory of Kelly Thompson

August 30, 1968, Parksville, BC -

November 10, 1995, landslide in Nepal

Dear Kelly,

We'll see your smile in the sunshine,

hear your name upon the wind.

The streams will shout your laughter,

which always made us grin.

Your heart was always giving,

and your spirit always free.

Whenever you would cross my path

I felt better, about me.

You were in tune with nature,

little kids and mother earth.

Your currency was thoughtfulness,

you knew its power and its worth.

Your giving, unconditional,

never asking toll or fare.

Our lives will be a little poorer now,

for yours, we cannot share.

But as we free our hearts from pain,

a richness will be there.

Because you shared your life with us,

a load as light as air.

And so, we'll say goodbye for now,

to our travelling Kelly man.

We'll try and be somewhat like you

In every way we can!!

Love Dad

It's been 25 years since we last saw your face. We still think of you every day.

Dad, Christy and all your friends and family

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved