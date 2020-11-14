In loving memory of Kelly Thompson



August 30, 1968, Parksville, BC -



November 10, 1995, landslide in Nepal



Dear Kelly,



We'll see your smile in the sunshine,



hear your name upon the wind.



The streams will shout your laughter,



which always made us grin.



Your heart was always giving,



and your spirit always free.



Whenever you would cross my path



I felt better, about me.



You were in tune with nature,



little kids and mother earth.



Your currency was thoughtfulness,



you knew its power and its worth.



Your giving, unconditional,



never asking toll or fare.



Our lives will be a little poorer now,



for yours, we cannot share.



But as we free our hearts from pain,



a richness will be there.



Because you shared your life with us,



a load as light as air.



And so, we'll say goodbye for now,



to our travelling Kelly man.



We'll try and be somewhat like you



In every way we can!!



Love Dad



It's been 25 years since we last saw your face. We still think of you every day.



Dad, Christy and all your friends and family



