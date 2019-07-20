Surrounded by love and family, Kelvin (Doc) James Martin died peacefully on July 15, 2019, at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rosemary, his son, Aaron, daughter Kelly (Dave) and his beloved grandchildren, Alex and Ava. Kel was devoted to his family and was best friend to his son, Aaron. He was a kind and gentle man, always positive and encouraging to family and friends. A celebration of life to honour Kel will take place in the fall.
Published in The Times Colonist on July 20, 2019