Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ken and Gerry Ross. View Sign Obituary

ROSS, Gerry ROSS, Ken On July 1st, 2019 our Mom passed away peacefully and on her own terms surrounded by what she loved most, her family. Born July 12, 1933, Mom was predeceased by Dad (Ken), a shipwright in the shipbuilding industry, 12 years prior. The greatest fans, Mom and Dad never missed their kid's, grandkid's or great grandkid's hockey, gymnastics, baseball, softball, lacrosse, theatre, golf, soccer or dance. Mom was an amazing mother and cook and loved to take care of her family and share her love of cooking. Dad was the greatest handyman around and a guy you could always count on, quietly supporting you. Ken and Gerry to their friends, Mom and Dad to us, Gramma and Grandpa to their grandkids and GG to their great-grandkids, they told us of the tough times they endured and taught us all to be resilient. Mom and Dad raised a loving family; children, Greg (Joy), Dave (Debby), Sue (Ed); grandchildren, Dallas (Erin), Kellen (Jaime), Emily (Shaune), Adrian, Alysha (Elyott) and great-grandchildren, Avery, Emma, Isla and Sawyer. Cliff, know that Rose was a gift and dear friend who left a hole in Mom's heart when she passed. And lastly, the family would like to send an extra special thank you to Jennifer, a dear friend who loved and cared for Mom in a way that only angels can. Love you Mom and Dad. Celebration of life to follow at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at







ROSS, Gerry ROSS, Ken On July 1st, 2019 our Mom passed away peacefully and on her own terms surrounded by what she loved most, her family. Born July 12, 1933, Mom was predeceased by Dad (Ken), a shipwright in the shipbuilding industry, 12 years prior. The greatest fans, Mom and Dad never missed their kid's, grandkid's or great grandkid's hockey, gymnastics, baseball, softball, lacrosse, theatre, golf, soccer or dance. Mom was an amazing mother and cook and loved to take care of her family and share her love of cooking. Dad was the greatest handyman around and a guy you could always count on, quietly supporting you. Ken and Gerry to their friends, Mom and Dad to us, Gramma and Grandpa to their grandkids and GG to their great-grandkids, they told us of the tough times they endured and taught us all to be resilient. Mom and Dad raised a loving family; children, Greg (Joy), Dave (Debby), Sue (Ed); grandchildren, Dallas (Erin), Kellen (Jaime), Emily (Shaune), Adrian, Alysha (Elyott) and great-grandchildren, Avery, Emma, Isla and Sawyer. Cliff, know that Rose was a gift and dear friend who left a hole in Mom's heart when she passed. And lastly, the family would like to send an extra special thank you to Jennifer, a dear friend who loved and cared for Mom in a way that only angels can. Love you Mom and Dad. Celebration of life to follow at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 13 to July 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close