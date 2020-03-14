Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ken McDonald. View Sign Obituary

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Ken McDonald. A proud lifelong resident of the Alberni Valley, Ken was a very active volunteer and especially proud of his association with WESTHAVEN and THE INDUSTRIAL HERITAGE SOCIETY. Ken’s career as a longshoreman in Alberni led to many long-term friendships with co-workers, which continued through his retirement, providing many good memories. With a kind spirit and loving heart, Ken was blessed with many good friends.



Ken was pre-deceased by his parents, George and Emma and is survived by his cousins and relatives whom he loved dearly. Ken was especially grateful to have Colette, Bill, Vic, Pat and Brent, who showed kindness and love always and were with him through his final months and moments. Ken was thankful for the wonderful care provided him by the staff at TY WATSON HOUSE and for all who made time to visit him. Ken’s celebration of life is on April 11th at the Italian Hall Events Center 4065 6th Ave, Port Alberni, 2pm-4pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to TY WATSON HOUSE HOSPICE

