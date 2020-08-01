1/1
Kenneth Coombes
1950 - 2020
COOMBES, Kenneth May 19, 1950 - July 28, 2020 Kenneth Charles Coombes passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on July 28th, in St. Paul's hospital. Ken lived life to the fullest and against the odds, outlived the diagnosis of heart failure for nearly two decades. Unfortunately four days after his heart transplant surgery, Ken suffered a massive stroke. Ken will always be remembered for his strength, integrity, determination, passion, iron-will and generosity. Ken was the rock and anchor of his family. His love and devotion for family was undeniable and never will be forgotten. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 45 years, Jeanne, children Ryan (Andrea) and Lauren (Joshua), grandchildren Kayden and Abigail, and by his beloved schnauzer, Sam. Dad, you lived a life to be proud of and we know you are finally resting at ease and in peace. You will always be remembered and forever in our hearts. Ken's immediate family will be celebrating his life together. No funeral services will be held. The family would also like to thank all the health care professionals that worked relentlessly over the years to help keep Ken alive. His prolonged time with family and friends was truly a gift and a blessing. In place of flowers, a donation can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
