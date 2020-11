JOHNSON, Kenneth David It's with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Kenneth David Johnson age 81 in Parksville, BC. He was beloved by his wife of 49 years, Dianne and his 3 children, Michael, Robert & Nicole. There will be a page to remember Ken at Yates Memorial. A Celebration of Life will be held once we can gather safely. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.yatesmemorial.ca YATES MEMORIAL SERVICES 1.877.264.3848 "Lives Cherished and Celebrated"