It is with the greatest regret that the family of Kenneth Earl Newcombe announces his passing of a non Covid related medical condition in his home, surrounded by family, on April 04 2020. In his words this devilishly handsome and immeasurably modest, man is survived by his ex-wife, Florence, two daughters Diane and Holly as well as five grandchildren Ken, Daniel, Megan, Hunter and Emma as well as great grandson Darius, great granddaughter Crystal and was predeceased by his second wife Linda and grand daughter Shantelle.
His wise counsel, knowledge, sense of humor and love of all animals will be hugely missed by all who knew him. Ken’s lifelong dedication to mechanical invention and craftsmanship will live on. An ever present sweet in the pocket for the waitress or server was just one of his distinct memorable traits.
His memory and ongoing spirit will continue to occupy a very large portion of all of our hearts. Rather than flowers, a donation in Ken’s name to the BCSPCA would be greatly appreciated.
Do not stand at my grave and weep
I am not there, I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow
I am the diamond glints on snow
I am the sunlight on ripened grain
I am the gentle autumns’s rain.
When you awaken in the mornings hush
Of quiet birds in circled flight
I am the soft star that shines at night.
Do not stand at my grave and cry
I am not there; I did not die.
Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020