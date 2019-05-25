PASK, Kenneth Edward (Ken) 1922 - 2019 Passed away peacefully at Broadmead Veterans Memorial Lodge in Victoria. Ken is predeceased by his wife Alma. He will be lovingly missed by his companion Joy, sons Gregory and Graham, daughters Leanne and Lisa, 7 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Ken was born in Alfreton, Derbyshire, and grew up in Monmouthshire, England. He served as a Spitfire pilot with the Royal Air Force in Burma during World War II. Ken married his wife of 61 years, Alma, in 1947. Ken and Alma moved to Canada in 1948, and Ken served in the Royal Canadian Air Force Reserve from 1952 to 1956. He lived in Regina and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, in Windsor, Ontario, in Calgary, Alberta, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, and finally in Victoria, British Columbia. Ken worked in pharmaceutical sales from the time he arrived in Canada until his retirement in 1987. Outside of working hours, Ken enjoyed pastimes such as square dancing, barbershop quartet singing, and was a member of the Vancouver Island Aircrew Association. He served as president of that organization from 1999 to 2001. A memorial service will be held at First Memorial Funeral Services at 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, B.C. on Saturday, June 1 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Broadmead Care Society, 4579 Chatterton Way, Victoria, B.C. V8X 4Y7.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 25 to May 26, 2019