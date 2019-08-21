Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth George Brealey. View Sign Obituary

BREALEY, Kenneth George It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Kenneth George Brealey after a valiant battle with cancer. Ken is survived by his loving wife Norma, mother Dorothea, Aunt Catherine Bridger, step-daughters Lindsey Ryzak, Erica Ryzak and Carol Liske (husband Randy) and grandson Logan Liske, sisters Carolyn Watt (husband William), Sharon Smailes (husband Ronald) and brother Christopher Brealey (wife Susan) nieces Heather Watt(husband Simon Di Lauro), Erin Blondin (husband Sean) and Allison Brealey. Ken was born in Montreal, Quebec to George and Dorothea Brealey. As a small child he travelled with his parents to a number of remote areas in Canada where is father worked on setting up research stations for the Dominion Observatory. As the family grew they made their home in Ottawa, later moving to Victoria when Ken was in his teens. Ken inherited an enduring love of trains from his father and the landscapes they travelled. He enjoyed collecting ephemera and all things train related which led to many new places to explore. Ken loved wilderness hiking and camping and the many road trips with Norma. Ken worked for Canadian National Railway for many years, in Prince Rupert and then Vancouver. In 1986 he began his study of geography at SFU and there Ken and Norma met and fell in love. They shared many wonderful, memorable adventures together. Ken continued to pursue his academic life and found his niche in cartography, historical geography and First Nation's ideologies of land use and mapping. Ken received a Master's Degree at SFU and went on to complete his PhD at UBC under the supervision of Cole Harris. Due to the work contained in Ken's thesis he was called upon to be an expert court witness to present historical and cartographical evidence on the territoriality of First Nations. Ken taught geography at SFU, and The University of Northern British Columbia; then became a permanent member of the Faculty of Geography at the University of the Fraser Valley. Later Ken became part of the Human Resources Department and was appointed Associate Vice Provo. Ken worked in human resources until his retirement earlier this year. Ken's passionate academic diligence and the meaningful way in which he presented and shared it with others impacted the lives of many. Ken will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Many thanks to the VGH Cancer Centre and CrossRoads Hospice for their gentle and compassionate care, we are forever grateful. There will be a memorial service in Victoria, date to be announced. Ken loved animals and was very involved in contributing to the ethical treatment and care of all animals. In lieu of flowers a donation to the SPCA in his name or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.





