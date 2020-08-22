KELBOUGH, Kenneth Gordon September 20, 1931 - August 13, 2020 Kenneth Kelbough, at the age of 88, passed away suddenly at the Royal Jubilee Hospital. Ken was born near Sturgis, Sask.; the youngest of three sons to Clayton and Pearl Kelbough. He joined the Navy at the tender age of 17, and after his second tour in Korea he returned home to marry the love of his life, Ruth. They were best friends from the age of twelve, and their devotion and love was celebrated on their 67th wedding anniversary this past July. After 25 years of service in the Royal Canadian Navy, he went on to have a successful career as Ice Complex Manager at the Juan de Fuca Rec Centre, which spanned over the next 20 years. He took great pride in serving his community in numerous capacities. Ken was a long time Mason and Rotarian. He was very involved in Minor Hockey, and was President of RFABC, also dabbling in politics as a Colwood City Councillor for multiple terms. He served on the Board for the Lodge at Broadmead and Worklink. Ken was an active and passionate member of the Gordon United Church for over 50 years. In 2002 he received the Queen's Jubilee Medal from the Governor General in recognition for community and country. For all who knew Ken, they would agree he loved a microphone and a speech. He commanded the room, and everyone listened. He had a great sense of humour, even in the rough times, and also had a mischievous and playful touch, which, together with that twinkle in those deep blue eyes, made you smile. Ken was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and papa. He is survived by his loving wife Ruth; children Janice (Val), Robert (Pam), and Colleen (Rich); grandchildren Lindsay (Gabe), Chad (Helen), Ashley (Brandon), and Caitlin; great-grandchildren Braydon, Logan, and Yelena. We are sure he is already serving on the Heaven's Board of Directors as we speak. And for those who remember his not-so-subtle "time to leave" signal…yes, the lights went off for the final time, but for all of us, the love and memories will be in our hearts forever. Rest in peace, Dad. We miss you already.