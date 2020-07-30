Ken enjoyed an idyllic childhood complete with goats, cycling adventures and gunpowder explosions. Though Ken had a lifelong love of learning, he disliked school and dreamed of flying planes. He enlisted in the Royal Air Force serving as a signals operator in Britain, Scotland, South Africa, India and Burma. In Britain, warmly welcomed by extended family, Ken permanently reconnected with his British roots. During the Blitz, dad was in London where overseas servicemen were constantly asked for sweets by children longing for the chocolate prohibited by strict rationing. Enlisting the aid of his mother in Victoria (an avid listener of Seattle radio station KIRO Time Klock Klub) Ken oversaw the delivery of hundreds of pounds of chocolates to children hospitalized as a result of bombing. Donations flooded in for the British kiddies whose stories captured the heart of American listeners. Delivering the chocolates at Christmas, as a Santa Claus 'in airforce blue' was the biggest thrill of his life. On his return to Canada he married Lynette Priestley, another man's very attractive date encountered in a movie theatre line-up. Together they built a home in Gordon Head, cycling from town on their push bikes to clear the land ready for construction of their concrete block home. Dad literally poured every concrete block comprising our home. Always interested in speaking and writing, Ken was an enthusiastic member of Toastmasters International and was well known for the many articles he wrote for the Islander section of the Victoria Times Colonist. He also wrote three books. 'Dear Mum' , 'The Biggs Boys' and 'One Good Throw', his heart warming autobiography written specifically for his family. Ken worked in the Victoria Post Office, retiring early at age 55 in the position of Public Relations Officer. He and Lynette enjoyed numerous European vacations, staying connected to family roots in Britain. A punster extraordinaire, dad often had listeners groaning at his quick wit. He could talk to anyone, anywhere for endless hours. As a father, he was very involved in helping with school projects. He even took the morning off work once, to bolster the fragile ego of an overwhelmed university student who boarded with us, patiently talking her through her imminently due essay. His sense of humour and creativity resulted one year in the making of a gorilla costume for Halloween. With the help of our grandma (an excellent seamstress) an old fur coat, and a papier-mache mask, it was so lifelike and scary that friends borrowed it for years afterward. Dad's kindness and diligence made him a model employee at the Post Office – going the extra mile to personally return items to owners or listening patiently to complaints from the public. Dad and his brothers Eric and Reggie raised their families in the same neighborhood a few blocks from each other affording the Victoria Stofers a rare sense of rootedness and identity. Ken is survived by his wife and soulmate of 72 years, Lynette, his son Mark (Carol) and daughter Terry, his three granddaughters, Colleen (Daryl), Lindsay (Mike) and Heather (Adam), seven great grandchildren: Kyler, Cora, James, Juliet, Oliver, Evan and Noelle. Many thanks to kind and patient Dr. Veres and Reena. Enormous thanks and admiration for the staff on 3rd floor East at Luther Court for literally being his family for six months. At dad's request there will be no service. Donations can be made to the BC Cancer Society or charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store