CURRY, Kenneth Harvey Kenneth Harvey Curry, 97, passed away peacefully April 17, 2020, following his loving wife Norma. Ken was 17 when he enlisted in the Royal Hamilton Light Infantry and travelled to England for training in WWII . He met the love of his life on a train (who also served in the war as a WAAF) and accompanied her to a wartime dance. They fell in love and married before Ken was shipped to the Battle of Dieppe, leaving his English bride behind to await his return. Ken was captured while storming the beach in Dieppe, and received a gunshot wound that healed while he was imprisoned in a German POW camp. Ken's wife and family received a telegram stating he was dead, but he survived along with his brother who was imprisoned in the same camp. Ken remained in the POW camp for nearly three years, where he and his brother were released at the end of the war. Ken joined his wife and daughter, Lillian, in England before relocating his family back to his hometown in Stoney Creek, Ontario. They went on to have two more children and they raised their family in Stoney Creek before retiring and becoming snowbirds in Florida. In the 1980's they relocated to BC to be close with their daughters. While in BC, Ken became a member of the Victoria Men's Choir and sang at events across Vancouver Island. He was also a spokesperson for WWII and spoke together with his wife on their experiences in the war. They attended many schools and universities and provided a first-hand account of their wartime experience. Throughout the years, Ken was honoured as a POW and Canadian soldier at events in Holland, Paris, on the beach in Dieppe and in his hometown where an annual parade is held in recognition of the soldiers who gave their life serving in the war. Ken, who was the last living soldier from Dieppe in his Infantry, travelled to Hamilton to take his place in this parade every year, the last time occurring in August 2019. He was given the distinct honour of his own motorcycle escort that accompanied him throughout the event. Special thanks the RHLI and Kevin Ellis and the members of the North Wall Riders Association. Ken will be greatly missed by those who survive him, including his daughter Lillian (Bill), sister-in-law Verena (Alan), brother-in-law Brian (Muriel), granddaughter Carene (Jeff) and great-grandchildren Brittany, Alexis, William and Logan. We wish to thank Dr. Nicoll, Dr. Wray, Cathy Rosenberg and the nurses and staff at Broadmead Lodge. There will be a celebration of life held on a later date, due to Covid-19. The RHLI regiment in Ontario will be honoring Ken's service to our country at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Wounded Warriors, 10 Byron Street South, Suite 4, Whitby, Ontario, L1N 4P8. Messages of condolences may be left for Ken's family at: www.firstmemorialsaanich.com and kenneth-harvey-curry.forevermissed.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020

