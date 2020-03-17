BEACHAM, Kenneth Henry It is with great sadness that the family of Kenneth Henry Beacham announces his passing on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the age of 80 years. Ken will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 23 years, Betty Beacham. Ken will also be fondly remembered by his 7 children, 13 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and one sister. Ken was predeceased by his parents and two brothers. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the Coronary Care Unit at Royal Jubilee Hospital. At this time there will be no service. The family will plan a celebration of life at a later date to be announced.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020