Kenneth Henry Beacham

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Henry Beacham.
Service Information
Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria
1803 QUADRA ST
Victoria, BC
V8T 4B8
(250)-388-5155
Obituary

BEACHAM, Kenneth Henry It is with great sadness that the family of Kenneth Henry Beacham announces his passing on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the age of 80 years. Ken will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 23 years, Betty Beacham. Ken will also be fondly remembered by his 7 children, 13 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and one sister. Ken was predeceased by his parents and two brothers. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the Coronary Care Unit at Royal Jubilee Hospital. At this time there will be no service. The family will plan a celebration of life at a later date to be announced.
logo
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.