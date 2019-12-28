Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Holman. View Sign Obituary









HOLMAN, Kenneth Died December 13, 2019 Ken was proud of his 33 year service to the CHS. He was cherished by his loving wife of 35 years Carol Oakfield, his daughter Brenda (Mark), grandsons Kenneth, Kurtis and Kalvin and nephew Wayne (Yvonne). Predeceased by father (Richard), mother (Lil), sister (Lynn), niece (Wendy). Ken and Carol traveled extensively to many countries both by land and by sea. They wintered in the California desert for 15 years. Ken was a sports fan extraordinaire, and enjoyed playing poker with his good buddies. His love of golf had him joining his friends on an annual one week golf adventure where the "fearsome eightsome" would golf their brains out at six of their favourite up-island courses. The "gang" rented two cabins in Parksville to use as 'home base'. One kitchen was Ken's to create his two major specialties: the greatest fruit salads and Caesar salads you could ever imagine. Ken was a Victoria High School Graduate, Class of '60 and Class Reunion Committee member. He played minor league baseball as a centre fielder at Hampton Park and was known to have a great arm. Ken owned a Chris Craft cabin cruiser in which he delighted in hitting the high seas. He had an appreciation for automobiles, was the proud owner of a '75 Trans-Am and more recently a 1998 Candy Apple Red Camaro convertible (rumour has it that Ken actually bought this car for Carol). Ken delighted in entertaining the many friends he called family especially at Christmas which was his favourite time of year. He would bring out more decorations than Macy's and Hudson's Bay combined. All available friends and family would gather at his home to decorate the tree, turn on the thousands of lights then partake in appies and cocktails. Ken was so very proud of his daughter, Brenda, and talked of her often. She would visit Ken and Carol in the Desert every couple of years and enjoyed the "warm, dry" weather and the company of her Dad and Mom. Ken was ever the gentleman and an honourable friend to so many in Canada and the U.S. You never saw him in a bad mood. Ken was the positive in positivity. He will be missed. At Ken's request there will be no formal service. Instead he requests you "REMEMBER THE GOOD TIMES!" Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close