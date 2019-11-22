BIALKOWSKI, Kenneth John It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ken Bialkowski. He passed away unexpectedly at the age of 51 in Calgary, Alberta on Thursday, October 24, 2019. He leaves behind his wife Jody, children Mary, Allan, Cody, Daniel, Michael, Claudius, Mike, Andrea, their respective partners, and four grandchildren Levi, Dawson, Lucas, Mateo. Ken is also survived by his mother Elizabeth Matthews and brother Vince (Kim). He was an amazing person, deeply loved all his family, worked hard and did his very best in all he did. He was an incredibly creative and talented person who loved adventures and loved to laugh. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Oaklands School Community Room at 2827 Belmont Ave., Victoria, BC on Saturday, November 23rd from 1 to 3. In lieu of flowers donations may be to charity of one's choice.





