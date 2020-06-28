On the morning of June 25th, Ken passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his children after too short of a battle with cancer.



Born in Drumheller, Alberta, but moving to Vancouver Island soon after, Ken was raised and made Victoria his lifelong home. He traveled to and explored many corners of the world but always returned home to Victoria. The place of his family and friends which was most important to him.



A carpenter by trade, specializing in T-bar ceilings. The next time you're in an office, hospital, mall, or restaurant look up and you will see his work. He will forever be above us.



A military history buff and avid sports fan, he passed these traits on to his sons which he referred to as "Gladiators" but he always had a special fondness for his daughter, who was the apple of his eye.



In his final years of retirement he dedicated his life to his two grandchildren, Belle & Scarlet. He was closest to them forming an inseparable bond before he passed. This was his final and proudest achievement.



He was a friend to many and always had an open door policy of welcoming people into his home to join him at his table. Many special moments and events took place around it over his life, until his death.



He will be remembered for his compassion, his always extended hand offering help to others, and his love of laughter shared with those around him.



Ken was one of a kind and touched many. He will be sadly missed by family and many friends. A quote from his hero John Lennon, whose principles he tried to live his life by - "Life is what happens to you while you're busy making other plans."



Survived by his children Damonde (Kristi), Tyson (Fiona), Wanda, and Sam (Samantha), his grandchildren Belle and Scarlet, his brothers Jim and Larry, his sisters Lorrie and Judy, his ex-wives Cheryl, and Bonnie, and his 18 nieces & nephews.



A special thanks to Dr. Norgrove and The Victoria Hospice Foundation.



A service will be held at his home 423 Langford St. in Victoria at 2pm on Sunday July 5th



