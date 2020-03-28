Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Mathewson Porter. View Sign Obituary

PORTER, Kenneth Mathewson RCNVR 8 December 1921 to 24 March 2020 Ken Porter, who passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning of March 24, lived a full and happy life always surrounded by family and friends. Born in Montreal to Winifred Mathewson Porter and C.G. (Pat) Porter, D.S.O., Ken spent his youth and early adulthood on sports fields and ski slopes and his summers on the water at Metis Beach on the lower St Lawrence. Too young to enlist at the outbreak of World War 2 , Ken joined the reserves of the Black Watch at his first opportunity but soon transferred as an officer to the Royal Canadian Navy. He served with distinction in the D-Day invasion of Normandy and in convoy duties in the Atlantic. Combined Operations training in Victoria allowed two loves to firmly establish - his love for Victoria girl Bette Southern whom he courted and married at War's end, and Vancouver Island itself which he vowed would become his home. Sport had long been his passion participating in his youth as a skier at the national level, and as an adult as an international technical official in track and field. He was a member of the Hall of Fame for both BC Athletics and Athletics Canada. Ken was predeceased by his beloved partner and wife, Bette, and his marvellous elder sister Audrey Warburton. He is survived by his son Ken of Ottawa, his daughter Jane Williams of Parksville, his grandchildren Courtney Williams of Victoria, Jeff Williams (Pam) of Courtenay, and Sean Williams of Victoria. He will be greatly missed by his sister's children, Kathryn Barlow (Steve) of Victoria, Chris Warburton (Sylvia) of Cumberland, Steve Warburton (Paula) of Houston Texas, and Bill Warburton (Rebecca) of Victoria. Ken embraced their families as part of his own. Ken was close to his god-daughter Suzanne Eakin, daughter of his cousin and best friend Ken Mathewson. The family will hold a celebration of Ken's life at an appropriate time when those gathering can hug and share memories of his full and remarkable life. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020

