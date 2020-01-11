CAMPBELL, Kenneth Russell May 24, 1944 - December 31, 2019 It is with heartfelt sadness we announce the passing of Ken in the Comox Valley Hospital. His life exceeded his expectations. After a long career with Saanich, he happily retired to the Comox Valley. He was truly proud of his family, while enjoying many close relationships with friends and extended family. Ken is survived by his wife of 53 years, Karen; Pam (Jim) - Scott (Shelby) and Becky (Steve); Craig, (Marissa and Cailyn); In-laws- Mom Loyis Schmidt, Sister -Lori (Dave) - Ryan (Desi).He will be dearly missed, but always loved within our hearts. My heart sings: "If you get there before I do, don't give up on me-I'll meet you when my chores are through-I don't know how long I'll be-But I'm not gonna let you down, darling wait and see-And between now and then, 'til I see you again-I'll be loving you-Love, me" There is no service by request.





