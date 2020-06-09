Kenneth Sydney PATEY
January 30, 1947 - June 03, 2020
It is with great sadness I announce the passing of my Ken. He is survived by his devoted Janice of 40 years. Predeceased by his parents Robert and Dorothy Patey. He will be missed by his brother John (Dorothea) and family and his sister Susan (Roy). Ken was the best dad to Tamara (Neil), grandsons Cody and Liam and Kenny (Sarah), granddaughter Violet. Ken immigrated to Canada in 1966 from Brighton, Sussex, England. Ken worked for Pearson's Motorcycles where he meet his lifelong best friend, Dirk Appel. Ken gained employment in the Business Machines Service Dept. for the BC Government becoming one of the T-boys. Ken retired as a Systems Analyst Computer Technician in 2002. Ken loved repairing anything electronic or mechanical. It brought him joy to revitalize a toy or a piece of equipment. Ken's Dad said, "he'll be alright, he's good with his hands." Everyone loved Ken's unique sense of humour and made friends easily. He will be missed by new and old friends alike. To the T-boys, "have one on me". "When all else fails have a good laugh". Smedley

A special thank you goes to Shah M. VIHA Community Health Nurse and friend, Cridge Pharmacy Home Support especially Ron. Private family service. Celebration of Life may be held at a later date.

Published in The Times Colonist from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
