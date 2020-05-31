Kenneth (Ken) Thomas Kissinger peacefully passed away at home, May 20, 2020. Ken is survived by Maria, his wife of 68 years, son Chris and his wife Cheryl, daughter Sydne and husband Gabe Gomez, and daughter Dana and husband Cameron Lynch. He is also survived by grandchildren, Maria and her husband Scott, Jacob and his wife Taylor, Anna, Jesse and Emily, great-grandchildren Noelle and Siena.



Ken was the last surviving member of the JD and Anne Kissinger family in Victoria. He was predeceased by them and his 10 siblings, Len, Bill, John, Ray, Lloyd, Don, Florence, Eleanor, Lou and Jeanette.



Ken was proud to say he was born at St. Joseph's Hospital here in Victoria, went to Grade One and Two at St. Anne's Academy, and played football at St Louis College. Ken was a mechanic by trade and ran Broad Street Storage Garage with his brother-in-law Charlie. He was an Honorary Lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus.



Ken had many adventures in his life, including canoeing the Yukon River with Chris and hiking the Pacific West Coast Trail with his brothers and brother-in-law, but his favorite place to be was in the cabin he built in the 1970's with his son, Chris and friends, at Montague Harbor on Galiano Island. The cabin became the place where numerous family and extended family memories were made, together there with Ken and Maria.



Ken was not a man who aspired to greatness, but he became a great man and role model, to all of his kids, grandkids, friends and family through his engaging curiosity about anyone he met and the world around him. He will be remembered for this, along with his dry sense of humor, Island Farm's Vanilla ice cream, his late night story telling over a bottle of wine, his loyalty, his everyday resourcefulness and ingenuity, his steadfast love for Maria, and the twinkle in his eye.



We, the family, want to thank Ken's amazing neighbors Lorne, Russ, Ken and Joe. We also want to thank caregivers Dee, Kelly, RN, Joan and Dr Benjamin How, and all of the other caregivers from VIHA and Beacon.



With sadness and lots of love, we say good bye to Ken and a life well lived. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store