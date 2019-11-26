Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth "Garry" Urton. View Sign Obituary

URTON, Kenneth 'Garry' Garry was born at Moosejaw, Saskatchewan on March 4, 1936. After a short illness in the Cowichan District Hospital with his nephew Kevin by his side, he passed peacefully on November 18, 2019. Garry is survived by his three children, Keith, Grant, Kathleen, grandchildren, two brothers, David and Brian and many lifelong friends. Garry's professional career was in the marine industry working his way up within the Chemainus Towing Co. to his last post as VP Marine Operations with the Pacific Logging Co. Ltd. retiring in 1992. Those who knew Garry saw the sparkle in his eyes and his cheerful smile when he was partaking in many of his passions: fishing, golfing, or cooking. Garry will be greatly missed and never forgotten. A celebration of Garry's life is being planned, details to follow. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019

