Wright, Kenneth V.R., born in Star City Sask. on March 5th, 1927. He peacefully left us on May 17th, 2020. The last of eleven siblings, he was predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret (2017), and oldest son David (2019). He leaves behind his son Dennis, his daughters Heather (Rick) and Kathy, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He will be deeply missed. No service by request. This summer, mom and dad will be laid to rest together in Bamfield, BC.



