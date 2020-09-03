1/1
Kenneth W. Hehr
August 23, 1936 - August 24, 2020
{ "" }
Kenneth William Hehr passed away peacefully at Victoria General Hospital. Ken was born in Medicine Hat, Alberta, lived in Calgary Alberta and Victoria, BC. He was predeceased by daughter, Karen (October 2009) and son, Daron (February 2020).

He is survived by his children, Jason from Victoria and Byron, Kenton and Heather from Alberta.

He is also survived by his soul mate for past 28 years, Denise Etches and Jason's mother Patricia Lee. A memorial will be arranged soon and friends and family will be notified.

Published in The Times Colonist from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
