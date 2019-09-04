Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Wilbert Bride. View Sign Obituary

BRIDE, Kenneth Wilbert June 29, 1924 to August 30, 2019 "A Life Well-Lived" With hearts full of love and gratitude, we say goodbye to our dearest Papa, Kenneth Wilbert Bride. Ken was born in Lethbridge, Alberta on June 29, 1924 and after a full, happy and complete life, he passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019 at the age of 95 years. Loving husband of 66 years to Elsie ("Dearie") who predeceased him in 2012, loving father to Peggy, and to Linda who predeceased him in 2009, beloved grandfather (Papa) to Megan and her husband Carlos, Caitlin and her husband Dave, Grant and his wife Nicole, and Greg. Adored great-grandfather to Mateo, Diego and Cameron. And loving companion to Norma at the Wellesley. Ken was a wise and moral man who lived his values of honesty and integrity at all times. He was devoted to caring for and supporting his family throughout his life and this was, in his eyes, his greatest accomplishment. Ken was a determined person who charted his own course. He believed in taking charge, taking action and making things happen, a strength and attitude which brought him success and happiness throughout his life. He was forthright yet kind in his relationships and he enjoyed people immensely. He was a delight to meet and quickly earned people's respect for his fine mind and quick humour, which he retained right to the end. Not surprisingly, the physician who cared for Ken in his final hours told him it was a privilege to meet him. Ken was never at a loss for providing an informed perspective and enjoyed keeping up with current events and the stock market daily on his iPad. For his family, he was the best storyteller around the table and he always maintained a keen interest and involvement in our lives. At 16 years of age, Ken got his first job on a farm near his home in Vulcan, Alberta and then strove to work hard and educate himself throughout his life. Graduating from Normal School (Teachers' College) in Calgary at age 19 years, Ken commenced a lifetime career in education first as a high school teacher in Wrentham, a Vice-Principal in Nobleford, then as a Principal in Iron Springs, and finally as the Coordinator of Professional Development with the Alberta Teachers' Association in Edmonton. He was proud to have had such a gratifying career in teaching, administration and teacher education. Over many summers, Ken earned his B.Ed. then his M.Ed. from the University of Alberta. Later in his career he returned to University to earn his Ph.D. in Educational Administration. Ken served as an officer in the Canadian Army from 1943 to 1947. Holding the rank of Lieutenant, he was an instructor with the Cadet Corps. Ken wrote and published his memoirs in April of this year, which is a true legacy for his loved ones. Ken found it offered him an opportunity to reflect on his life and he felt an even deeper appreciation for the wonderful life that he was so fortunate to live. Ken loved to get up and "say a few words" on important occasions and so it is most fitting to end this tribute in his own words: "As I reflect on the multitude of things I have done, the places I have been, my career and all of the friends that I still have, I must admit with all of the humility that I can muster, I have been one very fortunate fellow." "I have enjoyed so many great opportunities, such fine companionship, some worthy achievements and an exceptionally precious family that I can honestly sum up as a fantastically wonderful life. I have had the privilege of living almost 95 years which is the greatest experience a man could have." These were Ken's final words on the morning of his passing: "I am of the opinion that the world goes on but nobody yet has the answer. It is a mystery. No one has the answer about life and how it was created." "You struggle for the last few words but all I can say is that I have gratitude towards everyone. You never know what's batting around in this universe so I will just say farewell and the very best to all of you." Papa, we will miss you and we will hold and treasure you in our hearts forever. Friends are invited to join the family for a memorial service in Ken's honour at the Wellesley, 2800 Blanshard Street on Sunday September 15, 2019 at 2 pm in the afternoon in the Magnolia Room. Reception to follow.





BRIDE, Kenneth Wilbert June 29, 1924 to August 30, 2019 "A Life Well-Lived" With hearts full of love and gratitude, we say goodbye to our dearest Papa, Kenneth Wilbert Bride. Ken was born in Lethbridge, Alberta on June 29, 1924 and after a full, happy and complete life, he passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019 at the age of 95 years. Loving husband of 66 years to Elsie ("Dearie") who predeceased him in 2012, loving father to Peggy, and to Linda who predeceased him in 2009, beloved grandfather (Papa) to Megan and her husband Carlos, Caitlin and her husband Dave, Grant and his wife Nicole, and Greg. Adored great-grandfather to Mateo, Diego and Cameron. And loving companion to Norma at the Wellesley. Ken was a wise and moral man who lived his values of honesty and integrity at all times. He was devoted to caring for and supporting his family throughout his life and this was, in his eyes, his greatest accomplishment. Ken was a determined person who charted his own course. He believed in taking charge, taking action and making things happen, a strength and attitude which brought him success and happiness throughout his life. He was forthright yet kind in his relationships and he enjoyed people immensely. He was a delight to meet and quickly earned people's respect for his fine mind and quick humour, which he retained right to the end. Not surprisingly, the physician who cared for Ken in his final hours told him it was a privilege to meet him. Ken was never at a loss for providing an informed perspective and enjoyed keeping up with current events and the stock market daily on his iPad. For his family, he was the best storyteller around the table and he always maintained a keen interest and involvement in our lives. At 16 years of age, Ken got his first job on a farm near his home in Vulcan, Alberta and then strove to work hard and educate himself throughout his life. Graduating from Normal School (Teachers' College) in Calgary at age 19 years, Ken commenced a lifetime career in education first as a high school teacher in Wrentham, a Vice-Principal in Nobleford, then as a Principal in Iron Springs, and finally as the Coordinator of Professional Development with the Alberta Teachers' Association in Edmonton. He was proud to have had such a gratifying career in teaching, administration and teacher education. Over many summers, Ken earned his B.Ed. then his M.Ed. from the University of Alberta. Later in his career he returned to University to earn his Ph.D. in Educational Administration. Ken served as an officer in the Canadian Army from 1943 to 1947. Holding the rank of Lieutenant, he was an instructor with the Cadet Corps. Ken wrote and published his memoirs in April of this year, which is a true legacy for his loved ones. Ken found it offered him an opportunity to reflect on his life and he felt an even deeper appreciation for the wonderful life that he was so fortunate to live. Ken loved to get up and "say a few words" on important occasions and so it is most fitting to end this tribute in his own words: "As I reflect on the multitude of things I have done, the places I have been, my career and all of the friends that I still have, I must admit with all of the humility that I can muster, I have been one very fortunate fellow." "I have enjoyed so many great opportunities, such fine companionship, some worthy achievements and an exceptionally precious family that I can honestly sum up as a fantastically wonderful life. I have had the privilege of living almost 95 years which is the greatest experience a man could have." These were Ken's final words on the morning of his passing: "I am of the opinion that the world goes on but nobody yet has the answer. It is a mystery. No one has the answer about life and how it was created." "You struggle for the last few words but all I can say is that I have gratitude towards everyone. You never know what's batting around in this universe so I will just say farewell and the very best to all of you." Papa, we will miss you and we will hold and treasure you in our hearts forever. Friends are invited to join the family for a memorial service in Ken's honour at the Wellesley, 2800 Blanshard Street on Sunday September 15, 2019 at 2 pm in the afternoon in the Magnolia Room. Reception to follow. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close