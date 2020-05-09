PEARSON, Kent Martin July 1944 - March 2020 Born and raised in Vancouver. Predeceased by parents, Gerard Pearson and Janice Jacoby Ericksen. Survived by daughters, Kate Dunn (Peter) and Dana Small (Andy), sisters Dale Fidler, Penny Allon (Roger) and Barbara Ericksen (Randy), nephew, Blaine Fidler (Kathryne) and extended family in Canada and the U.S. Grew up in the West End, attending Lord Roberts and King George schools and UBC, Kent loved the ocean and boats and spent many happy years sailing. He also loved to travel with many trips to Europe, England and the U.S. In his early years, Kent enjoyed buying and renovating houses in Vancouver, while working for the Alcohol and Drug Foundation, then moved to Victoria as his job transferred to the Ministry of Health where he would spend the rest of his working years. Kent had many medical challenges in his later years as he would be diagnosed with Bi-Polar Syndrome, tremors, dementia and cancer. But his life was filled with stories of near-misses and accidents which amazed us all as he reached the age of 75. A get-together to remember Kent will be held at a later date.







