COLES, Keri Lynn (Tripp) June 14, 1977 - November 7, 2019 Thursday we lost a life-loving lady, Keri Coles. The width of her smile and the heartiness of her laughter will always be with us. Her world of family, friends, colleagues and acquaintances was huge. She touched many people with her soul of grace, strength, understanding and empathy. The material things in life were of little consequence to Keri. What mattered was her family and friends, the environment, having fun, feeding her inquisitive and active mind and her commitment to people and causes. Her adventurous spirit took her backpacking around Europe after high school, to climbing to Mt. Everest base camp, to working on horse farms in Texas and Vancouver, to the United Nations Climate Talks in Paris, to Singapore and Laos with her husband Gene and 4 month old daughter Ella, to a stint with Greenpeace on one of their ships as photographer, and to hiking in the north of Vancouver Island to spend time with friends and family in a rustic cabin. Her notable work ethic earned her respect while working with the horse drawn carriages in Victoria, Lens and Shutter camera shops in Vancouver and Victoria, photographer for Rifflandia, her emotion capturing photography at her business Keri Coles Photography, and as a reporter for Black Press where she won awards both regionally and nationally for her articles and photos. Her passion for life long learning saw Keri go back to school in 2015 to complete her BA in Professional Communication at Royal Roads and was to see Gene, Keri and Ella go to Europe this past summer for 2 years for Keri to obtain her Masters's degree in Journalism but, in Keri's words there was a 'massive plot twist'. Keri's grace, acceptance and strength through this short brutal battle with cancer has certainly helped us all through this difficult time and inspired us. Thank you Keri for being you. Saying goodbye to her 11 year-old daughter Ella Grace Coles and husband Gene Coles was especially difficult. Also survived by parents Griff and Pat Tripp (Victoria), brother Shawn Tripp(Nicole and sons Graden and Nolen) of Victoria and Grandmother Florence Keeler (Port Hope ON). Predeceased by grandparents Jean and Cliff Tripp (Peterborough ON) and Don Keeler (Port Hope ON). Special thanks to friends that did so much to help out and to the awesome staff and Drs at Victoria Hospice. Celebration of Life to be held on 24 November 2019. Condolences at





