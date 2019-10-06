Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kerrie Fraser Lalonde. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y1B4 (250)-658-5244 Obituary

LALONDE, Kerrie Fraser February 27, 1935 to September 28, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Kerrie Lalonde age 84 at home in Victoria, BC. Kerrie is survived by his children, Ken Lalonde and Kristine Dale Luxford (Nick), grandchildren Grant and Brent Lalonde and Victoria and Harry Luxford, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loving partner of 34 years Hazel Johansen, children Gary (Marilyn), Kevin (Holly) and Steve (Cynthia) Johansen, Cindy Huckin (Troy), Sandra Johnson and eleven grandchildren. Also by sisters-in-law Marie Sweeting and May Goldie and cousin Barrie Goodwin. Predeceased by brother and sister-in-law Lyall and Helen Grath and brothers-in-law Bert Sweeting and Glen Goldie. Kerrie graduated from Mt. View High School in 1953 and worked as a longshoreman until his retirement in 1997 when he and Hazel moved into their new home in Gordon Head. They enjoyed cruising, trips to Arizona and California and visiting family and friends throughout BC. Attended many sprint car races on the Island and at Skagit Speedway. Camped at Parksville with family and the VITC for many years. A trip on the Rocky Mountaineer in 2015 was a travel highlight. Special thank you to Dr. Jason Hart, Meiko Tanaka RN, and Kerrie's friends who regularly came to visit. A Celebration of Kerrie's Life will be held at 2pm on Saturday, October 12 at First Memorial Chapel, 4725 Falaise Drive. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BC Cancer Agency - Victoria, 2410 Lee Ave, Victoria BC V8R 6V5 or Victoria Hospice, 1952 Bay St, Victoria, BC V8R 1J8.





LALONDE, Kerrie Fraser February 27, 1935 to September 28, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Kerrie Lalonde age 84 at home in Victoria, BC. Kerrie is survived by his children, Ken Lalonde and Kristine Dale Luxford (Nick), grandchildren Grant and Brent Lalonde and Victoria and Harry Luxford, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loving partner of 34 years Hazel Johansen, children Gary (Marilyn), Kevin (Holly) and Steve (Cynthia) Johansen, Cindy Huckin (Troy), Sandra Johnson and eleven grandchildren. Also by sisters-in-law Marie Sweeting and May Goldie and cousin Barrie Goodwin. Predeceased by brother and sister-in-law Lyall and Helen Grath and brothers-in-law Bert Sweeting and Glen Goldie. Kerrie graduated from Mt. View High School in 1953 and worked as a longshoreman until his retirement in 1997 when he and Hazel moved into their new home in Gordon Head. They enjoyed cruising, trips to Arizona and California and visiting family and friends throughout BC. Attended many sprint car races on the Island and at Skagit Speedway. Camped at Parksville with family and the VITC for many years. A trip on the Rocky Mountaineer in 2015 was a travel highlight. Special thank you to Dr. Jason Hart, Meiko Tanaka RN, and Kerrie's friends who regularly came to visit. A Celebration of Kerrie's Life will be held at 2pm on Saturday, October 12 at First Memorial Chapel, 4725 Falaise Drive. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BC Cancer Agency - Victoria, 2410 Lee Ave, Victoria BC V8R 6V5 or Victoria Hospice, 1952 Bay St, Victoria, BC V8R 1J8. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close