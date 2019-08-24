Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Frederick Pelter. View Sign Obituary

PELTER, Kevin Frederick December 27, 1972 - July 28, 2019 During the early morning hours of July 28th Kevin, 46 years old, passed away in his sleep from severe coronary artery disease. He had no previous history or warning of this deadly disease. He is survived by son Bailey Matthews, mother Nancy Lane, father Barry Pelter, step-dad John Lane, Auntie Trisha Bland and Uncle Leonard (Sonja) Bland. He is lovingly remembered by his partner of 16 years Nicole Pelter (Killins). He has 7 Pelter half siblings - Darryl (Donna), Trevor (Keith), Chelsea Trenkel (Derek), Shane, Dallas (Samantha), Haylee, Brent and 3 step-siblings Deanna (Jason), Donyne (Callie) and John (Faith); nieces Ella, Danielle, Halle, Blake and nephews Chandler and Carl Phillip; cousins Cheryl, Logan, Aiden, Ethan, Linda and Isaac; His former partner Christi Riddell and her mom Mary Kehler. He leaves behind a large community of relatives and friends. Kevin was baptized on March 23, 1973 at St. Joseph's Hospital with his Godparents Ron Richter & Auntie Trisha. Kevin loved attending Miss Ella Bone's Victoria Christian Elementary where his Auntie Trisha & Uncle Leonard also attended. Kevin was his Auntie Trisha & her dog Merlin's hiking & backpacking buddy adventuring to Cape Scott, West Coast Trail and Barkerville to name a few of the highlights! Kevin was the only male member of an elite outdoor club "The Galloping Goose (Ruff) Girls Plus One! (he was the plus one!). Singing at the top of their lungs was a membership requirement & Kevin was one of the stars!! Kevin graduated from Pacific Christian School in 1990. Following graduation, he worked two jobs - pumping gas during the day and driving for Dominos Pizza at night. He went on to be manager at Dominos Esquimalt and Cook Street locations. He enjoyed the food industry obtaining his Red Seal as a Chef while working at the Med Grill Royal Oak and Yates Street (subsequently Moxies). He and Nicole moved to the Cowichan Valley in 2004 and worked at Romeo's in Duncan. He returned to school and obtained his Red Seal in Carpentry working as an apprentice for Craig Barnes Construction. While working with Craig they were responsible for the renovation and construction of numerous homes in the Cowichan Valley. Kevin's work ethic, sense of humor, upbeat attitude and willingness to help left a very positive feeling with family, friends and clients, everyone felt they were special and to him they were. He was an excellent athlete enjoying baseball and soccer in his early years. He played touch football on the Flyers, Cougars and Ball Hawks in the Victoria Men's Touch league where he was twice selected most valuable defensive player. On occasions he would play tournaments with the Orangemen. He had just recently returned to baseball playing for the Cubs in the Cowichan Valley Slo Pitch league. He loved playing paintball and video games and was very competitive under the handle 'chefslicedicer'. Kevin was passionate about animals which included his constant companion a pug named Loki and his two cats Whiskey and Kahlua. His love for music and singing was reflected in all aspects of his life such as when he was driving and while he was working. Kevin had recently started transporting injured animals for Island Wildlife Rescue - his last transport was an injured hummingbird. A Memorial Service will be held September 8th at 2:00 pm at the Cowichan Golf Club, 4955 Trans Canada Hwy, Duncan.





