HAGEN, Kevin Matthew Captain (RCAF) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Kevin following a helicopter crash on April 29, 2020 in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Greece while deployed on a NATO mission. Kevin was born on July 7, 1989 in Nanaimo, BC. He will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his mother Lynn (Bill), father Steffen (Tessa), brother Kyle, and sister Christie. Also left to mourn are his Opa, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as a large group of friends and military colleagues from coast to coast. Kevin could enter a room and brighten it with his smile, his mannerism, or just his presence. Always first to offer support and a helping hand to anyone in need, Kevin will be fondly remembered for his loyal dedication, compassion, and generosity to his family, friends, and military comrades. To simply say that Kevin was determined, and perhaps even stubborn at times, would be an understatement. His passion for flying came at an early age and he had a very strong work ethic. When asked to complete a personal planning worksheet in elementary school, he wrote then that he wanted to be a pilot in the Air Force. This was a goal he would set out to achieve by first joining 848 Royal Roads Air Cadet Squadron at the age of 13. In 2005 he reached his first level of flight training by receiving his Gliders pilot license. He went on to achieve his private pilot's license in 2007. That same year, Kevin graduated with honours from Lambrick Park Secondary School and enrolled with the Canadian Armed Forces to attend the Royal Military College of Canada in Kingston, Ontario where he would go on to complete his Bachelor Degree in Aeronautical Engineering in 2011. That led to helicopter training, and on December 6, 2013, Kevin was presented with the Gos Goulding Award at his Wings Graduation Ceremony, having finished at the top of his class. Following this, Kevin was posted to RCAF 12-Wing Shearwater in Nova Scotia where he would continue with his flight training as a pilot on the CH-124 Sea King helicopter and subsequently the CH-148 Cyclone helicopter. Having started as an Officer Cadet in 2007, Kevin was promoted on various occasions reaching his standing rank of Captain on May 1, 2014. Kevin was detailed in all that he did. His choice to follow through with a career as a pilot in the RCAF was a natural fit for him. Aside from his passion for flying, Kevin also loved nature and outdoor adventures with family and friends, hiking various mountains in his home Province of British Columbia, traveling, running, cooking, and his home improvement projects. Kevin also had a lot of love to give, not only to his family and friends but also for his dog Ryker. Kevin was a dog lover ever since he was a small child and even inherited personality traits from the family dogs. He was loyal, playful, and compassionate. He was also sensitive, down to earth, friendly, and genuinely interested in the well being of all those fortunate to have known him. No matter where Kevin was in the world, he always made a point of reaching out to his family to check in. He took time to ask questions and understand people on a deep, emotional level. He worked tirelessly in leadership roles and all of his many positive attributes made him easily approachable and a trusted member of a peer support network for his military colleagues, as well as a volunteer for a non profit organization helping women and children in need. The RMC motto, Truth - Duty - Valour, are words that Kevin seemed to have lived by long before joining the Military and also respected throughout his career. At just 30 years old, Kevin accomplished a great deal. Even though his life was taken far too soon, we take comfort knowing that this is what Kevin lived to do, and something he did very well and with great pride. A true officer and a gentleman. He will be forever loved and deeply missed. Per Ardua Ad Astra "Through adversity to the stars" Kevin's family would like to thank all those who have reached out to offer support and comfort during this difficult time, as well as the military community and representatives for being very compassionate and professional for the services provided. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to 848 Royal Roads Air Cadet Squadron http://www.848royalroadsaircadets.com/ where a fund to capture these donations has been created in hopes to establish a memorial flying scholarship in Kevin's name. A Homecoming Procession will take place on Saturday, June 27, 2020 as Kevin is returned to Victoria. Due to current restrictions on gatherings, a private Memorial Service will take place. A Celebration of Kevin's Life will be held at a later date, once larger gatherings are feasible. For those wishing to pay respects now, condolences may be offered to the family at https://www.mccallgardens.com/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.