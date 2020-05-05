Following a cancer diagnosis in Jan., it is with great sadness that the family of Kevin Shingles announce his passing at home, with his siblings and special friend at his side as "Time" by the Alan Parsons Project played on vinyl.



Kevin was predeceased by his parents Reta Woods (2011) and Cec Shingles (1996), and will be lovingly remembered by his siblings, Holly Fynn (Ken), Terri Cunningham (Larry), Steven Shingles (Danny) and Tracy Barron.



Uncle Kevin also leaves behind his nieces & nephews; Damian, Bryan, Tara, Meghan, Cody, Jason, Ryan, Nolan, Hailey & Angela as well as his great nieces & nephews.



Born and raised in Victoria, Kev built many lifelong friendships along the way. In early days, he loved touring around with friends on his motorcycle. He was a great cook, and foodie. He loved music, astronomy, politics, and current events. He possessed a crazy sense of humor and as stated in his final moments "No pictures of the dead guy"!



The last 25 years were spent working for Pier One Condos, where he was very touched by all your kindnesses during his illness.







Kev's independence was very important to him and we are thankful he was able to remain at home.



Special appreciation to brothers-in-law Glenn & Bill for being there for Kevin. He was extremely grateful for your friendship.



Special thanks to Dr. Keith Losie and Dr. Stefanie Green. Your empathy & professionalism was appreciated by Kevin and his family.







Safe journey Kev.....until we meet again.



In lieu of flowers, Kev would like you to take an old friend for lunch.



A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer if permitted. Stay tuned.



