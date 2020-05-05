Kevin Ross SHINGLES
October 09, 1956 - April 30, 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Following a cancer diagnosis in Jan., it is with great sadness that the family of Kevin Shingles announce his passing at home, with his siblings and special friend at his side as "Time" by the Alan Parsons Project played on vinyl.

Kevin was predeceased by his parents Reta Woods (2011) and Cec Shingles (1996), and will be lovingly remembered by his siblings, Holly Fynn (Ken), Terri Cunningham (Larry), Steven Shingles (Danny) and Tracy Barron.

Uncle Kevin also leaves behind his nieces & nephews; Damian, Bryan, Tara, Meghan, Cody, Jason, Ryan, Nolan, Hailey & Angela as well as his great nieces & nephews.

Born and raised in Victoria, Kev built many lifelong friendships along the way. In early days, he loved touring around with friends on his motorcycle. He was a great cook, and foodie. He loved music, astronomy, politics, and current events. He possessed a crazy sense of humor and as stated in his final moments "No pictures of the dead guy"!

The last 25 years were spent working for Pier One Condos, where he was very touched by all your kindnesses during his illness.



Kev's independence was very important to him and we are thankful he was able to remain at home.

Special appreciation to brothers-in-law Glenn & Bill for being there for Kevin. He was extremely grateful for your friendship.

Special thanks to Dr. Keith Losie and Dr. Stefanie Green. Your empathy & professionalism was appreciated by Kevin and his family.



Safe journey Kev.....until we meet again.

In lieu of flowers, Kev would like you to take an old friend for lunch.

A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer if permitted. Stay tuned.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from May 5 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved