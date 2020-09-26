PETERSON, Kevin William May 25, 1978 to September 3, 2020 "A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles". - Christopher Reeve Surrounded by his loving family and with his dog Shiloh by his side our hero said his final goodbye. Kevin's wish to die at home was made possible by the caring support of Dr. Ryan Leibscher and the Palliative Response Team from Hospice. Kevin was our hero. He was courageous, brave and persevered despite great health obstacles. He never complained, saying: " I can't change the hand I have been dealt but I can control how I play that hand". At age 10 he was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor and was given 2 years to live. He bravely endured rounds of chemotherapy, radiation treatment and finally neurosurgery. The doctors at Children's Hospital noted that Kevin's recovery was a miracle. That miracle lasted for 23 years before the late effects of the radiation treatment caused a severe stroke. Under the care of Dr. Goddard and staff at the Adult Childhood Survivorship Program Kevin's prognosis was not favorable. He continued to suffer strokes over the next 8 years and was left paralyzed and unable to walk, eat or speak. Despite his hardships Kevin always had a smile or a laugh that would light up a room. He never gave up and never stopped living life to the fullest. Thanks to Power To Be he was able to enjoy rock climbing, hiking, canoeing and kayaking. He even got to be in a Tourism BC advertisement. Right up to his final days he wanted to go with his caregivers to the James Island wharf to go crabbing. He embraced life with such zest. Despite living with a brain injury for 32 years Kevin dedicated his life to helping others, serving the community and trying to keep our planet healthy. Through his volunteer work at Claremont Sr Sec and at UVic he inspired many others to give service to their community. Through his determination he inspired others to 'dig deep' to find their own bravery and perseverance to overcome the obstacles in their life. He was the kind of guy that would give someone in need of a meal his last $10 then walk home because he would be short bus fare. He had a quick wit and loved to make people laugh. He was a voracious advocate of ridding the planet of single use plastics; of saving our planet; of protecting endangered species; of solar energy; of living green and making the community more accessible for people with disabilities. He was admired for living true to his values. Kevin leaves us with so many fond memories of his contagious belly laugh, his heroism, his devotion to environmental issues, his passion for organic gardening, fossils from his pursuit of paleontology, his love of great food including a great sausage roll recipe and fishing stories with his brother. He will be greatly missed by his nephews, Liam, Joseph and Tomas who thought Uncle Kevster had the best toys ever! (eg. Electric lift that could double as a zipline) his brother and wife: Ryan and Monica Peterson; his dear friends Roxanne, Simon, Keaton, Jack and William Underwood; his loving caregivers Wina and Wella Duque, Liza Tomulto and Marissa Tomlinson; his parents Debbie Peterson, Rick Walt and Dan and Lynda Peterson, a large extended family and many friends. A virtual Celebration of Life will take place on October 25, 2020 at 2pm. If you wish to attend please email: CelebrateKevinPeterson@gmail.com
and a family member will be in touch by email with details. For those that wish to remember Kevin a donation to Victoria Hospice, BC Cancer Agency or Children's Hospital would be appreciated.