COWARD, Kim Kim Coward, aged 70, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at home in Errington with his wife, Lynda and daughter, Melissa by his side. Born September 25, 1948 to Sandy and Johanna Coward in Sidney, BC, he married Lynda (nee Peeler) on August 11, 1969 and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on August 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Lynda, son Raymond (Mandy), daughter Melissa, grandsons Benjamin and Douglass, brothers Noel, Wayne and Garth and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brother, Jan. He is greatly missed by his dog, Hannah. Kim's first job was with BC Ferries in 1967 and he worked there for the entirety of his career, retiring in 2003. He enjoyed woodworking, wine, walking the dog and relaxing in the yard. Memorial service will be held at Errington War Memorial Hall, 1390 Errington Rd, Errington, BC, on September 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm with tea and coffee to follow. To send a condolence to the family please visit





