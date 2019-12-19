Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kim Marie Alford. View Sign Obituary

ALFORD, Kim Marie The world has lost a shining star in Kim Marie Alford. Kim passed away suddenly on December 11, 2019 (born May 25, 1957) in her home in Port Maitland, Nova Scotia. Kim is predeceased by her parents, Samuel and Donna Alford, and her son Dominique Vignola. She will be greatly missed by her surviving son Mario Vignola and his fiancée Deb, who live in Victoria. Kim had a deep love for her grandson, Jacob (Dominique Vignola and Robin Lepine). Kim and Andre Vignola shared the love of their sons Dominique and Mario. She also leaves her sister Carmen Alford (children: Heidi, Lisa, Jerrod) and brother Dale Alford (Maxine, children: Darrel, Britney, Jason). She held dear her closest aunts and uncles, Chester and June Alford, Gerty Berresford, and Helen Alford, as well as her many cousins and long time friend Dave Walsh. Kim has lived in Quebec, Victoria, BC and spent her most recent years in Port Maitland, Nova Scotia. She very quickly developed a strong love for her new friends and community in Port Maitland, a place where she enjoyed many of the community events, dancing, exercising her musical talent with her guitar or playing the Ukulele, and the company of her dog, Tang, who she shared many walks and just as much ice cream. She worked as school teacher in Victoria, BC. This led to her love of children, something that she took straight to New York, where she attended clown school. She would take her new alter-ego, Sassy, to the children's hospital to brighten up the lives of others. She had love of travelling which took her to Paris, France most recently. She lived life bravely and uniquely, with the greatest sense of humour. She will continue to brighten the lives of others as we share stories of her adventures and big heart. Where ever she lived she loved toasting all occasions and had a deep love and connection with family. One of Kim's life-long friends Heather Collier recently passed away on December 7, 2019. This has left the remaining two of The Four Musketeers, Corrine and Cynthia, to endure the loss of two great friends within the span of only a few days. A memorial service is to be planned in near the future. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider donating to your local Children's Hospital in tribute of Kim.





ALFORD, Kim Marie The world has lost a shining star in Kim Marie Alford. Kim passed away suddenly on December 11, 2019 (born May 25, 1957) in her home in Port Maitland, Nova Scotia. Kim is predeceased by her parents, Samuel and Donna Alford, and her son Dominique Vignola. She will be greatly missed by her surviving son Mario Vignola and his fiancée Deb, who live in Victoria. Kim had a deep love for her grandson, Jacob (Dominique Vignola and Robin Lepine). Kim and Andre Vignola shared the love of their sons Dominique and Mario. She also leaves her sister Carmen Alford (children: Heidi, Lisa, Jerrod) and brother Dale Alford (Maxine, children: Darrel, Britney, Jason). She held dear her closest aunts and uncles, Chester and June Alford, Gerty Berresford, and Helen Alford, as well as her many cousins and long time friend Dave Walsh. Kim has lived in Quebec, Victoria, BC and spent her most recent years in Port Maitland, Nova Scotia. She very quickly developed a strong love for her new friends and community in Port Maitland, a place where she enjoyed many of the community events, dancing, exercising her musical talent with her guitar or playing the Ukulele, and the company of her dog, Tang, who she shared many walks and just as much ice cream. She worked as school teacher in Victoria, BC. This led to her love of children, something that she took straight to New York, where she attended clown school. She would take her new alter-ego, Sassy, to the children's hospital to brighten up the lives of others. She had love of travelling which took her to Paris, France most recently. She lived life bravely and uniquely, with the greatest sense of humour. She will continue to brighten the lives of others as we share stories of her adventures and big heart. Where ever she lived she loved toasting all occasions and had a deep love and connection with family. One of Kim's life-long friends Heather Collier recently passed away on December 7, 2019. This has left the remaining two of The Four Musketeers, Corrine and Cynthia, to endure the loss of two great friends within the span of only a few days. A memorial service is to be planned in near the future. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider donating to your local Children's Hospital in tribute of Kim. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close